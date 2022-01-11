 Skip to main content

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 10:27am   Comments
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.83% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In ILMN: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 0.62 shares of Illumina at the time with $100. This investment in ILMN would have produced an average annual return of 19.2%. Currently, Illumina has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion.

Illumina's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Illumina you would have approximately $237.57 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

