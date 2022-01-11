TD Synnex: Q4 Earnings Insights

TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TD Synnex beat estimated earnings by 7.12%, reporting an EPS of $2.86 versus an estimate of $2.67, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $8.20 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TD Synnex's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.07 1.93 1.69 2.89 EPS Actual 2.14 2.09 1.89 5.21 Revenue Estimate 5.23B 4.96B 4.72B 6.23B Revenue Actual 5.21B 5.86B 4.94B 7.41B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

TD Synnex management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.5 and $2.8 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -7.34% in quarter-over-quarter growth for TD Synnex, a bearish signal to many investors.

