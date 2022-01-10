 Skip to main content

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 1:03pm   Comments
If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.86% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In AWK: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 14.15 shares of American Water Works Co at the time with $1,000. This investment in AWK would have produced an average annual return of 18.96%. Currently, American Water Works Co has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion.

American Water Works Co's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $2,386.90 today based on a price of $168.86 for AWK at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

