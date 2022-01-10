The Progressive Corporation Climbs to Annual-High Share Price

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

The Progressive Corporation PGR traded at a new 12-month high today of $110.68. Approximately 964,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.9 million shares.

There is a potential upside of 38.7% for shares of The Progressive Corporation based on a current price of $109.94 and an average consensus analyst price target of $152.47.

Progressive underwrites private and commercial auto insurance and specialty lines; it has over 20 million personal auto policies in force and is the fourth-largest auto insurer in the United States. Progressive markets its policies through independent insurance agencies in the U.S. and Canada and directly via the Internet and telephone. Its premiums are split roughly equally between the agent and the direct channel. The company also offers commercial auto policies and entered homeowners insurance through an acquisition in 2015.

The Progressive Corporation share prices have moved between a 12-month high of $110.68 and a 12-month low of $84.89 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $109.94 per share.

