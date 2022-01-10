GOL Expects Passenger Unit Revenue To Grow 35% In Q4
- Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE: GOL) provided preliminary results for 4Q21.
- The company expects a Loss Per Share of ~R$(1.33) and a Loss Per American Depositary Share (EPADS) of $(0.48).
- The company anticipates an EBITDA margin of ~ 35%.
- The company expects passenger unit revenue to be up ~35% year over year, CASK ex-fuel to decrease by ~12%, primarily due to increased productivity, Fuel unit costs to increase by ~55%, driven by a 75% increase in the average fuel price.
- Total Demand – RPK expected to be up ~15.4% Y/Y; Total Capacity – ASK up 13.2% Y/Y; and Total Capacity – Seats up by 20.9% Y/Y.
- GOL's financial leverage Net Debt/EBITDA ratio was ~5.6x at the end of Q4.
- The company amortized ~R$200 million of debt in the quarter. It expects total liquidity at quarter-end to be at R$3.6 billion.
- Price Action: GOL shares are trading lower by 2.73% at $5.52 on the last check Monday.
