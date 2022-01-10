 Skip to main content

$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 11:12am   Comments
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.27% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In EW: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 8.30 shares of Edwards Lifesciences at the time with $100. This investment in EW would have produced an average annual return of 25.73%. Currently, Edwards Lifesciences has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion.

Edwards Lifesciences's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $987.53 today based on a price of $118.93 for EW at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

