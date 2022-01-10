 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Tenet Healthcare Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 11:12am   Comments
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Tenet Healthcare Stock In The Last 5 Years

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.04% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In THC: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 55.28 shares of Tenet Healthcare at the time with $1,000. This investment in THC would have produced an average annual return of 32.07%. Currently, Tenet Healthcare has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion.

Tenet Healthcare's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Tenet Healthcare you would have approximately $4,046.71 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

