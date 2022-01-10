 Skip to main content

OrganiGram Holdings Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 10:16am   Comments
OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-01-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that OrganiGram Holdings will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.02.

OrganiGram Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 6.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OrganiGram Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.030
EPS Actual -0.07 -0.011 -0.22 -0.13
Price Change % 6.4% -10.2% -10.81% 4.43%

Stock Performance

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings were trading at $1.62 as of January 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

