Recap: Commercial Metals Q1 Earnings

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Commercial Metals beat estimated earnings by 32.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.62 versus an estimate of $1.22, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $590.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Commercial Metals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.25 0.83 0.59 0.54 EPS Actual 1.26 1.04 0.66 0.58 Revenue Estimate 1.96B 1.72B 1.46B 1.34B Revenue Actual 2.03B 1.84B 1.46B 1.39B

