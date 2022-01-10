 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Commercial Metals Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 6:57am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Commercial Metals Q1 Earnings

 

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Commercial Metals beat estimated earnings by 32.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.62 versus an estimate of $1.22, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $590.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Commercial Metals's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.25 0.83 0.59 0.54
EPS Actual 1.26 1.04 0.66 0.58
Revenue Estimate 1.96B 1.72B 1.46B 1.34B
Revenue Actual 2.03B 1.84B 1.46B 1.39B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CMC)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; Crude Oil Up 0.5%
5 Stocks To Watch For January 10, 2022
Earnings Scheduled For January 10, 2022
Price Over Earnings Overview: Commercial Metals
A Look Into Commercial Metals Debt
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com