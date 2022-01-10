Recap: Commercial Metals Q1 Earnings
Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Commercial Metals beat estimated earnings by 32.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.62 versus an estimate of $1.22, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $590.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Commercial Metals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.25
|0.83
|0.59
|0.54
|EPS Actual
|1.26
|1.04
|0.66
|0.58
|Revenue Estimate
|1.96B
|1.72B
|1.46B
|1.34B
|Revenue Actual
|2.03B
|1.84B
|1.46B
|1.39B
