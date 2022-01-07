 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning RF Industries Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022 1:32pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning RF Industries Stock In The Last 5 Years

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 19.56% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In RFIL: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 55.56 shares of RF Industries at the time with $100. This investment in RFIL would have produced an average annual return of 35.16%. Currently, RF Industries has a market capitalization of $77.14 million.

RF Industries's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in RF Industries you would have approximately $426.07 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (RFIL)

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
RF Industries Registers 97% Sales Growth In Q4
Recap: RF Industries Q4 Earnings
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For December 22, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com