Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Simon Property Group 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022 1:02pm   Comments
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.62% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In SPG: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 33.58 shares of Simon Property Group at the time with $1,000. This investment in SPG would have produced an average annual return of 8.87%. Currently, Simon Property Group has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion.

Simon Property Group's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $5,455.00 today based on a price of $162.45 for SPG at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

