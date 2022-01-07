Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Simon Property Group 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.62% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In SPG: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 33.58 shares of Simon Property Group at the time with $1,000. This investment in SPG would have produced an average annual return of 8.87%. Currently, Simon Property Group has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion.

Simon Property Group's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $5,455.00 today based on a price of $162.45 for SPG at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

