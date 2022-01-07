 Skip to main content

Acuity Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022 8:02am   Comments
Acuity Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

 

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Acuity Brands beat estimated earnings by 18.26%, reporting an EPS of $2.85 versus an estimate of $2.41, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $134.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 1.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Acuity Brands's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 2.85 2.27 2.09 1.84
EPS Actual 3.27 2.77 2.12 2.03
Revenue Estimate 963.96M 839.75M 834.28M 788.07M
Revenue Actual 992.70M 899.70M 776.60M 792.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

