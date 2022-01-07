Acuity Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights
Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Acuity Brands beat estimated earnings by 18.26%, reporting an EPS of $2.85 versus an estimate of $2.41, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $134.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 1.89% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Acuity Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.85
|2.27
|2.09
|1.84
|EPS Actual
|3.27
|2.77
|2.12
|2.03
|Revenue Estimate
|963.96M
|839.75M
|834.28M
|788.07M
|Revenue Actual
|992.70M
|899.70M
|776.60M
|792.00M
