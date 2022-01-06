Franklin Covey: Q1 Earnings Insights

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Franklin Covey beat estimated earnings by 800.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.03, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $12.94 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Franklin Covey's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.14 -0.07 -0.18 -0.14 EPS Actual 0.13 0.21 -0.01 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 63.45M 51.60M 48.62M 48.03M Revenue Actual 68.94M 58.74M 48.16M 48.32M

