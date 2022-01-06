Franklin Covey: Q1 Earnings Insights
Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Franklin Covey beat estimated earnings by 800.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.03, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $12.94 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Franklin Covey's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|-0.07
|-0.18
|-0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.21
|-0.01
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|63.45M
|51.60M
|48.62M
|48.03M
|Revenue Actual
|68.94M
|58.74M
|48.16M
|48.32M
