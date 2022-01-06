Recap: WD-40 Q1 Earnings

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

WD-40 beat estimated earnings by 7.2%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.25, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $10.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.62, which was followed by a 8.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WD-40's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.23 1.15 1.32 1.03 EPS Actual 0.61 1.52 1.24 1.72 Revenue Estimate 117.47M 108.33M 114.33M 106.85M Revenue Actual 115.24M 136.41M 111.91M 124.56M

