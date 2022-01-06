Recap: WD-40 Q1 Earnings
WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
WD-40 beat estimated earnings by 7.2%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.25, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $10.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.62, which was followed by a 8.76% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at WD-40's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.23
|1.15
|1.32
|1.03
|EPS Actual
|0.61
|1.52
|1.24
|1.72
|Revenue Estimate
|117.47M
|108.33M
|114.33M
|106.85M
|Revenue Actual
|115.24M
|136.41M
|111.91M
|124.56M
