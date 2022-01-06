Simulations Plus: Q1 Earnings Insights

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Simulations Plus beat estimated earnings by 87.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.08, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 10.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Simulations Plus's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.18 0.14 0.11 EPS Actual 0.01 0.18 0.15 0.12 Revenue Estimate 8.17M 14.74M 12.84M 10.64M Revenue Actual 9.84M 12.78M 13.15M 10.70M

