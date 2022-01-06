Simulations Plus: Q1 Earnings Insights
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Simulations Plus beat estimated earnings by 87.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.08, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1.72 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 10.75% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Simulations Plus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|0.18
|0.14
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|0.18
|0.15
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|8.17M
|14.74M
|12.84M
|10.64M
|Revenue Actual
|9.84M
|12.78M
|13.15M
|10.70M
