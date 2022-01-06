 Skip to main content

Aehr Test Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 4:16pm   Comments
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aehr Test Systems beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.04, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $7.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 34.3% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aehr Test Systems's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate -0.03 0.02 0.02 -0.05
EPS Actual -0.02 0.04 -0.02 -0.07
Revenue Estimate 5.12M 7.03M 6.56M 3.32M
Revenue Actual 5.65M 7.64M 5.27M 1.68M

