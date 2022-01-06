Aehr Test Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Aehr Test Systems beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.04, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $7.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 34.3% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aehr Test Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|0.04
|-0.02
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|5.12M
|7.03M
|6.56M
|3.32M
|Revenue Actual
|5.65M
|7.64M
|5.27M
|1.68M
