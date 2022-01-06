SRAX Set to Benefit as Analysts Hike Company's Q4 Revenue Forecasts

Zacks Investment Research recently raised its forecast for SRAX’s 4Q21 revenues to $10.05mn, representing +122.3% YoY growth

Zacks have also upped their fiscal year 2022 revenue forecast to $42.52 million, implying +35% YoY growth

SRAX’s implied results look even more impressive given that it will no longer be consolidating the financials of key subsidiary, BIGtoken, following the latter company’s merger with BritePool, Inc

SRAX’s future growth trajectory is set to be dictated by investor intelligence platform, Sequire, having recently recorded its twelfth consecutive quarter of revenue growth

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has seen its financial performance go from strength to strength over the past year. SRAX recently reported its third-quarter results on November 15th, 2021, revealing third-quarter revenues of $8.3 million, a figure which was up 219% year-over-year and 8% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Zacks Investment Research, American independent research, and investment content advisory has recently published its forecast for the upcoming quarter, projecting SRAX to report $10.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter. SRAX reported sales of $4.52 million over the same quarter last year, which would imply a theoretical year-over-year growth rate of 122.3%. SRAX is expected to publish its fourth-quarter results on Monday, April 4th, 2022 (https://ibn.fm/HnE2o).

According to the analysts at Zacks Investment Research, SRAX is expected to report full-year sales of $31.48 million for the current fiscal year, with current analyst estimates ranging from…

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content was purely for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

