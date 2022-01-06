The J.M. Smucker Company Climbs to Annual-High Share Price

Shares of The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) traded today at $142.28, eclipsing its 12-month high. So far today approximately 99,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 813,000 shares.

The J.M. Smucker Company has overhead space with shares priced $142.15, or 9.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $156.58.

In the past 12 months, The J.M. Smucker Company share prices are bracketed by a low of $110.53 and a high of $142.28 and are now at $142.15, 29% above that low price.

J.M. Smucker is a packaged food company that primarily operates in the U.S. retail channel (88% of fiscal 2021 revenue), but also in U.S. food-service (5%), and international (7%). Its largest category is pet food and treats (36% of 2021 revenue), with popular brands such as Milk-Bone, Meow Mix, 9Lives, Kibbles ‘n Bits, Nature’s Recipe, and Rachael Ray Nutrish. Its second-largest category is coffee (33%) with the number-two brand Folgers and number-six Dunkin’. Other large categories are peanut butter (10%), with number-one Jif, fruit spreads (5%) with number-one Smucker’s, and frozen hand-held foods (5%) with number-one Uncrustables.

