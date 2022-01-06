Wells Fargo & Company: The Winning Streak Continues

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) traded today at a new 12-month high of $53.66. This new high was reached on below-average trading volume as 6.9 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 25.9 million shares.

In the past 12 months, Wells Fargo & Company share prices are bracketed by a low of $29.68 and a high of $53.66 and are now at $52.89, 78% above that low price.

Wells Fargo & Company defies analysts with a current price ($52.89) 92.1% above its average consensus price target of $4.18.

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company is split into four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Image Sourced from Pixabay