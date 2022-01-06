Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Tyson Foods Inc.

Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) traded at a new 12-month high today of $91.35. So far today approximately 407,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2 million shares.

Tyson Foods is the largest U.S. producer of processed chicken and beef. It’s also a large producer of processed pork and protein-based products under the brand's Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Sara Lee, Aidells, State Fair, and Raised & Rooted, to name a few. Tyson sells 86% of its products through various U.S. channels, including retailers (48%), food service (28%), and other packaged food and industrial companies (10%). In addition, 14% of the company’s revenue comes from exports to Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Europe, China, and Japan.

In the past 12 months, shares of Tyson Foods Inc. have traded between a low of $62.59 and a high of $91.35 and are now at $90.94, which is 45% above that low price.

Tyson Foods Inc. is currently priced 1.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $90.07.

