Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Microvision 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 11:03am   Comments
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Microvision 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.67% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In MVIS: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 769.23 shares of Microvision at the time with $1,000. This investment in MVIS would have produced an average annual return of 28.34%. Currently, Microvision has a market capitalization of $731.46 million.

Microvision's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $3,428.69 today based on a price of $4.46 for MVIS at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

