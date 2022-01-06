 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Gains After Q3 Results
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 11:18am   Comments
Share:
Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Gains After Q3 Results
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBYreported a third-quarter FY21 sales decline of 28.3% year-on-year, to $1.88 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $2 billion.
  • Adjusted core sales fell 14%, and the adjusted comparable sales declined 7% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted gross margin expanded 50 basis points to 35.9%. Adjusted EBITDA fell 66% Y/Y to $41 million, with the adjusted EBITDA margin contracting 240 basis points to 2.2%.
  • Adjusted EPS loss was $(0.25) versus $0.08 a year earlier.
  • Net cash used in operating activities during the quarter was $310.8 million. It ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $540.44 million.
  • "In response to a sharp increase in inflation and pervasive freight and supply chain headwinds, we swiftly implemented market-driven pricing, promo optimization and product mix plans. Our decisive actions led to an adjusted gross margin rate significantly exceeding plan and above 2020 and 2019 - a key financial barometer of our three-year transformation strategy," said CEO Mark Tritton.
  • Guidance: Bed Bath & Beyond has cut FY21 sales guidance to $7.9 billion (prior view $8.1 billion - $8.3 billion), versus the consensus of $8.2 billion.
  • The company sees adjusted EPS of ($0.15) - $0.00 (prior view $0.70 - $1.10) against the estimate of $0.78.
  • Bed Bath sees Q4 sales of $2.1 billion against the consensus of $2.27 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.00 - $0.15.
  • Price action: BBBY shares are trading higher by 6.88% at $14.29 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBBY)

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Energy Stocks Have Kicked Off the New Year
Earnings Scheduled For January 6, 2022
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Whale Trades Spotted
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Bed Bath & Beyond
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com