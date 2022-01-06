 Skip to main content

$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 10:17am   Comments
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.4% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In FDS: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 17.87 shares of FactSet Research Systems at the time with $1,000. This investment in FDS would have produced an average annual return of 14.63%. Currently, FactSet Research Systems has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion.

FactSet Research Systems's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $7,985.43 today based on a price of $446.79 for FDS at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

