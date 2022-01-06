Recap: Lamb Weston Q2 Earnings
Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE:LW) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lamb Weston Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 56.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.32, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $110.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 3.11% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lamb Weston Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.39
|0.44
|0.51
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.20
|0.44
|0.45
|0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|993.09M
|923.62M
|816.45M
|876.79M
|Revenue Actual
|984.20M
|1.01B
|896.00M
|896.10M
