Recap: Lamb Weston Q2 Earnings

Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE:LW) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lamb Weston Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 56.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.32, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $110.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 3.11% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lamb Weston Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.44 0.51 0.62 EPS Actual 0.20 0.44 0.45 0.66 Revenue Estimate 993.09M 923.62M 816.45M 876.79M Revenue Actual 984.20M 1.01B 896.00M 896.10M

