Northern Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights
Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Northern Technologies missed estimated earnings by 55.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.18, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5.41 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.79% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Northern Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.13
|0.08
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.21
|0.13
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|15.80M
|14.10M
|12.00M
|12.00M
|Revenue Actual
|15.51M
|15.42M
|12.78M
|12.78M
