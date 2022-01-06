Northern Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Northern Technologies missed estimated earnings by 55.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.18, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.79% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Northern Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.13 0.08 0.05 EPS Actual 0.17 0.21 0.13 0.13 Revenue Estimate 15.80M 14.10M 12.00M 12.00M Revenue Actual 15.51M 15.42M 12.78M 12.78M

