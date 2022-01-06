Conagra Brands: Q2 Earnings Insights
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Conagra Brands missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.68, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $63.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Conagra Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.52
|0.58
|0.73
|EPS Actual
|0.50
|0.54
|0.59
|0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|2.54B
|2.71B
|2.72B
|2.99B
|Revenue Actual
|2.65B
|2.74B
|2.77B
|3.00B
