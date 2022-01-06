 Skip to main content

Conagra Brands: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 7:40am   Comments
Conagra Brands: Q2 Earnings Insights

 

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Conagra Brands missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.68, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $63.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Conagra Brands's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.49 0.52 0.58 0.73
EPS Actual 0.50 0.54 0.59 0.81
Revenue Estimate 2.54B 2.71B 2.72B 2.99B
Revenue Actual 2.65B 2.74B 2.77B 3.00B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

