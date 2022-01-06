Lindsay: Q1 Earnings Insights

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lindsay missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.88, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $57.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 0.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lindsay's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.79 1.30 0.86 0.75 EPS Actual 0.53 1.61 1.08 0.65 Revenue Estimate 141.88M 146.43M 131.12M 113.07M Revenue Actual 153.65M 161.94M 143.58M 108.48M

