Lindsay: Q1 Earnings Insights
Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lindsay missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.88, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $57.67 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 0.23% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lindsay's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.79
|1.30
|0.86
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|0.53
|1.61
|1.08
|0.65
|Revenue Estimate
|141.88M
|146.43M
|131.12M
|113.07M
|Revenue Actual
|153.65M
|161.94M
|143.58M
|108.48M
