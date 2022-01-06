Helen Of Troy: Q3 Earnings Insights

Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Helen Of Troy beat estimated earnings by 19.61%, reporting an EPS of $3.72 versus an estimate of $3.11, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $12.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48, which was followed by a 1.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Helen Of Troy's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 2.17 2.62 1.50 3.02 EPS Actual 2.65 3.48 1.57 3.76 Revenue Estimate 428.16M 438.90M 494.74M 551.85M Revenue Actual 475.23M 541.22M 509.38M 637.74M

