Helen Of Troy: Q3 Earnings Insights
Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Helen Of Troy beat estimated earnings by 19.61%, reporting an EPS of $3.72 versus an estimate of $3.11, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $12.85 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48, which was followed by a 1.94% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Helen Of Troy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.17
|2.62
|1.50
|3.02
|EPS Actual
|2.65
|3.48
|1.57
|3.76
|Revenue Estimate
|428.16M
|438.90M
|494.74M
|551.85M
|Revenue Actual
|475.23M
|541.22M
|509.38M
|637.74M
