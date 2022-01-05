 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 11:04am   Comments
Share:
If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.52% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In CP: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 7.38 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway at the time with $100. This investment in CP would have produced an average annual return of 18.49%. Currently, Canadian Pacific Railway has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion.

Canadian Pacific Railway's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $544.51 today based on a price of $73.77 for CP at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CP)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 3, 2022
Canadian Pacific Inks Multi-Year Contract Extension With Canadian Tire
Canadian Rail Potash Pact, Productivity Rebound in British Columbia
Canadian Pacific Railway, Canpotex Ink New Long-Term Agreement
Hopeful Golden Cross Forms On Canadian Pacific Railway's Chart
CP, KCS Now Shipping Heavy Canadian Crude to Gulf Coast
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com