Here's How Much $100 Invested In Fate Therapeutics 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 11:03am   Comments
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 64.83% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In FATE: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 35.34 shares of Fate Therapeutics at the time with $100. This investment in FATE would have produced an average annual return of 80.91%. Currently, Fate Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion.

Fate Therapeutics's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $100 in Fate Therapeutics you would have approximately $1,958.30 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

