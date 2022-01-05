 Skip to main content

$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 10:08am   Comments
Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.31% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In LIVE: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 16.18 shares of Live Ventures at the time with $100. This investment in LIVE would have produced an average annual return of 18.26%. Currently, Live Ventures has a market capitalization of $45.89 million.

Live Ventures's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $469.27 today based on a price of $29.00 for LIVE at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

