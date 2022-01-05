Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Sherwin-Williams Stock In The Last 10 Years

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.73% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In SHW: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.22 shares of Sherwin-Williams at the time with $100. This investment in SHW would have produced an average annual return of 26.68%. Currently, Sherwin-Williams has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion.

Sherwin-Williams's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $1,078.71 today based on a price of $335.37 for SHW at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.