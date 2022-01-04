 Skip to main content

$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 11:31am   Comments
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.74% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In TSCO: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 28.33 shares of Tractor Supply at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSCO would have produced an average annual return of 20.7%. Currently, Tractor Supply has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion.

Tractor Supply's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $6,755.24 today based on a price of $238.46 for TSCO at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

