A Look Into Lamb Weston's Price Over Earnings

Looking into the current session, Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:LW) shares are trading at $64.15, after a 0.36% increase. Moreover, over the past month, the stock spiked by 13.76%, but in the past year, fell by 16.24%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is undervalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

The stock is currently higher its 52 week low by 27.74%. Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for investors trying to diversify their portfolio with Food Products stocks, and capitalize on the lower share price observed over the year.

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E can either represent a company's poor future earnings potential or a buying opportunity relative to other stocks. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of 28.96 in the Food Products industry, Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc. has a higher P/E ratio of 36.53. Shareholders might be inclined to think that Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc. might perform better than its industry group. It's also possible that the stock is overvalued.

P/E ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors can become unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings.