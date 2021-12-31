 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning CSX Stock In The Last 20 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 1:06pm   Comments
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.2% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In CSX: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 464.64 shares of CSX at the time with $1,000. This investment in CSX would have produced an average annual return of 15.48%. Currently, CSX has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion.

CSX's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in CSX you would have approximately $17,370.42 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

