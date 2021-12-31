 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock In The Last 15 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 1:01pm   Comments
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 17.39% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In CMG: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.82 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill at the time with $100. This investment in CMG would have produced an average annual return of 25.82%. Currently, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion.

Chipotle Mexican Grill's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Chipotle Mexican Grill you would have approximately $3,196.64 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

