 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Avis Budget Gr Stock In The Last 10 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 9:49am   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Avis Budget Gr Stock In The Last 10 Years

Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 20.17% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In CAR: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 89.69 shares of Avis Budget Gr at the time with $1,000. This investment in CAR would have produced an average annual return of 34.26%. Currently, Avis Budget Gr has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion.

Avis Budget Gr's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Avis Budget Gr you would have approximately $18,525.56 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CAR)

7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
This EV Rental Startup Stems From Previous Entrepreneurial Company
Electric Vehicle to Rent? There's an App for That
Multiple Analyst Firms Initiate Coverage On Hertz Global
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com