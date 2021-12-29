Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Stag Industrial Inc.

STAG)</a> traded today at a new 12-month high of $47.50. Approximately 150,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.3 million shares.</p> <p>Stag Industrial Inc. has potential upside of 2.9% based on a current price of $47.46 and analysts’ consensus price target of $48.84.</p> <p>Stag Industrial Inc. share prices have moved between a 12-month high of $47.50 and a 12-month low of $29.40 and are now trading 61% above that low price at $47.46 per share.</p> <p>Stag Industrial Inc. is a real estate investment trust primarily involved in the acquisition and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The vast majority of the company’s real estate portfolio is comprised of warehouse and distribution buildings. Most of these facilities are located in Midwestern and Eastern U.S. states. Stag Industrial derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental income from its portfolio of warehouse and distribution properties. The company generates most of its rental revenue from its facilities located in Midwestern and Eastern U.S. cities. Stag Industrial’s largest customers include air freight and logistics, automotive, and industrial equipment companies in terms of overall revenue.</p> <p><strong>Receive IBN Spotlights – “Bite Size” Small, Mid and Large-Cap Technical Indicator Alerts</strong></p> <p>To stay connected with our complimentary <strong>IBN Spotlights</strong>, please visit <a href="https://IBN.fm/connected" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">https://IBN.fm/connected</a></p> <p><strong>About IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)</strong></p> <p>IBN consists of <a href="https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/investor-brand-platform/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">50+ trusted financial brands</a> introduced to the investment public over the course of <a href="https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/timeline" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">15+ years</a>. Through these brands, IBN provides (1) access to our Investor Press Release Wire Solutions via <a href="https://www.networknewswire.com/investorwire/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">InvestorWire (IW)</a> to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and <a href="https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/solutions/press-distribution-via-networkwire/syndication-partners/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Code Editorial Syndication</a> to 5,000+ broadcast outlets; (3) <a href="https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/solutions/press-distribution-via-networkwire/press-release-enhancement/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">enhanced press release solutions</a> via IW to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to an <a href="https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/investor-social-media-network/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">enormous social media audience</a> that includes millions of followers; and (5) a full array of <a href="https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/solutions/corporate-communications/public-relations/corporate-media-kit/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">corporate communications solutions</a> focused on the <a href="https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/podcasts/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">IBN Podcast Series</a>. With a proven track record serving <a href="https://investorbrandnetwork.net/client-list.html" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">500+ client partners</a>, IBN is the key to a more effective market communication campaign and the NEW normal.</p> <p>For more information on IBN, please visit <a href="https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com</a></p> <p>Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: <a href="http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer</a></p>">Stag Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) traded today at a new 12-month high of $47.50. Approximately 150,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.3 million shares.

Stag Industrial Inc. has a potential upside of 2.9% based on a current price of $47.46 and analysts’ consensus price target of $48.84.

Stag Industrial Inc. share prices have moved between a 12-month high of $47.50 and a 12-month low of $29.40 and are now trading 61% above that low price at $47.46 per share.

Stag Industrial Inc. is a real estate investment trust primarily involved in the acquisition and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The vast majority of the company’s real estate portfolio is comprised of warehouse and distribution buildings. Most of these facilities are located in Midwestern and Eastern U.S. states. Stag Industrial derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental income from its portfolio of warehouse and distribution properties. The company generates most of its rental revenue from its facilities located in Midwestern and Eastern U.S. cities. Stag Industrial’s largest customers include air freight and logistics, automotive, and industrial equipment companies in terms of overall revenue.

Image Sourced from Pixabay