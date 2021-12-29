$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.21% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In VRTX: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.10 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals at the time with $100. This investment in VRTX would have produced an average annual return of 21.31%. Currently, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

If you had invested $100 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals you would have approximately $690.35 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

