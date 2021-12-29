 Skip to main content

$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 9:54am   Comments
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 19.09% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In FTNT: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 48.15 shares of Fortinet at the time with $1,000. This investment in FTNT would have produced an average annual return of 33.19%. Currently, Fortinet has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion.

Fortinet's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $17,573.42 today based on a price of $366.00 for FTNT at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

