Recap: FuelCell Energy Q4 Earnings
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
FuelCell Energy missed estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.04, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 4.66% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FuelCell Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|20.69M
|18.86M
|22.11M
|17.05M
|Revenue Actual
|26.82M
|13.95M
|14.88M
|17.00M
