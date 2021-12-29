 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: FuelCell Energy Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Share:
Recap: FuelCell Energy Q4 Earnings

 

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FuelCell Energy missed estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.04, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 4.66% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FuelCell Energy's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.05 -0.04 -0.04
EPS Actual -0.04 -0.06 -0.06 -0.08
Revenue Estimate 20.69M 18.86M 22.11M 17.05M
Revenue Actual 26.82M 13.95M 14.88M 17.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (FCEL)

21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Economic Data
5 Stocks To Watch For December 29, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For December 29, 2021
Is FuelCell Finally Making A Reversal?
FuelCell Energy Enters Settlement Agreement With POSCO Energy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com