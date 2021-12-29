Recap: FuelCell Energy Q4 Earnings

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FuelCell Energy missed estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.04, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 4.66% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FuelCell Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.05 -0.04 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.06 -0.06 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 20.69M 18.86M 22.11M 17.05M Revenue Actual 26.82M 13.95M 14.88M 17.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.