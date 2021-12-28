Cal-Maine Foods: Q2 Earnings Insights

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cal-Maine Foods missed estimated earnings by 92.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.27, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $43.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 1.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cal-Maine Foods's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.62 0.39 0.07 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.37 -0.09 0.28 0.25 Revenue Estimate 313.43M 404.67M 368.66M 333.49M Revenue Actual 331.70M 349.80M 359.08M 347.33M

