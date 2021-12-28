Cal-Maine Foods: Q2 Earnings Insights
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Cal-Maine Foods missed estimated earnings by 92.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.27, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $43.58 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 1.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cal-Maine Foods's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.62
|0.39
|0.07
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|-0.37
|-0.09
|0.28
|0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|313.43M
|404.67M
|368.66M
|333.49M
|Revenue Actual
|331.70M
|349.80M
|359.08M
|347.33M
