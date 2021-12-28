Shares of Constellation Brands Inc. Rise Above Previous High

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) traded at a new 12-month high today of $249.51. Approximately 115,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares.

Constellation Brands Inc. has a potential upside of 220.2% based on a current price of $249.12 and analysts’ consensus price target of $797.75.

In the past 12 months, Constellation Brands Inc.'s share prices are bracketed by a low of $207.35 and a high of $249.51 and are now at $249.12, 20% above that low price.

Constellation Brands is the largest multi-category alcohol supplier in the U.S. The business is anchored by a portfolio of Mexican beer trademarks, including Corona and Modelo, for which it acquired exclusive and perpetual U.S. ownership from AB InBev. The latter had to divest these rights due to antitrust mandates as it consummated its 2013 acquisition of dominant Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo. Constellation’s wine/spirits business is in transition, and it has divested several lower-margin assets, including myriad wine brands and its Ballast Point craft beer brand. The firm imports most products after manufacturing them abroad, going to market through independent wholesalers. It owns 38% of Canopy Growth, a leading provider of medicinal and recreational cannabis products.

Image Sourced from Pixabay