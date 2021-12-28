 Skip to main content

Market Overview

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 10:19am   Comments
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.03% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In DRI: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 41.63 shares of Darden Restaurants at the time with $1,000. This investment in DRI would have produced an average annual return of 9.29%. Currently, Darden Restaurants has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion.

Darden Restaurants's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Darden Restaurants you would have approximately $6,254.06 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

