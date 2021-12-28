 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Lockheed Martin 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 10:19am   Comments
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.28% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In LMT: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.15 shares of Lockheed Martin at the time with $100. This investment in LMT would have produced an average annual return of 10.53%. Currently, Lockheed Martin has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion.

Lockheed Martin's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $752.16 today based on a price of $350.20 for LMT at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

