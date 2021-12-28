 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 10:19am   Comments
Share:
$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

Realty Income (NYSE:O) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.04% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In O: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 69.89 shares of Realty Income at the time with $1,000. This investment in O would have produced an average annual return of 8.3%. Currently, Realty Income has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion.

Realty Income's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Realty Income you would have approximately $4,950.44 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (O)

Where Realty Income Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 15, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For November 1, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com