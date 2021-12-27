 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Charles Schwab Stock In The Last 20 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 9:54am   Comments
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.24% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In SCHW: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 6.43 shares of Charles Schwab at the time with $100. This investment in SCHW would have produced an average annual return of 8.48%. Currently, Charles Schwab has a market capitalization of $160.98 billion.

Charles Schwab's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $551.22 today based on a price of $85.15 for SCHW at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

