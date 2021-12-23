Broadcom Inc.: The Winning Streak Continues

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) traded at a new 12-month high today of $668.47. Approximately 271,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.4 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Broadcom Inc. have traded between a low of $419.14 and a high of $668.47 and are now at $667.29, which is 59% above that low price.

Broadcom–the combined entity of Broadcom and Avago–boasts a highly diverse product portfolio across an array of end markets. Avago focused primarily on radio frequency filters and amplifiers used in high-end smartphones, such as the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices, in addition to an assortment of solutions for wired infrastructure, enterprise storage, and industrial end markets. Legacy Broadcom targeted networking semiconductors, such as switch and physical layer chips, broadband products (such as television set-top box processors), and connectivity chips that handle standards such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The company has acquired Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec’s enterprise security business to bolster its offerings in software.

Broadcom Inc. is currently priced 1.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $655.94.

