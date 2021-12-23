 Skip to main content

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 9:43am   Comments
If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.08% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In ALB: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 19.42 shares of Albemarle at the time with $1,000. This investment in ALB would have produced an average annual return of 16.2%. Currently, Albemarle has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion.

Albemarle's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $4,374.25 today based on a price of $225.39 for ALB at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

