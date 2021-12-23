 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Honeywell International 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 9:42am   Comments
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Honeywell International 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.59% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In HON: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 23.11 shares of Honeywell International at the time with $1,000. This investment in HON would have produced an average annual return of 10.88%. Currently, Honeywell International has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion.

Honeywell International's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $4,685.98 today based on a price of $201.84 for HON at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

